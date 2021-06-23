Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.64. Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.040-1.140 EPS.

KFY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. 474,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.20. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $71.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KFY. Truist boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

