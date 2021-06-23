Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 262,104 shares.The stock last traded at $115.08 and had previously closed at $114.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

