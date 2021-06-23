Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

KOS has been the topic of several other reports. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 81.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after buying an additional 2,769,566 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 873,950 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

