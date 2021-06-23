Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 7.1% Higher

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 43,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,231,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,267,000 after purchasing an additional 866,671 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,834,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 653,577 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 613,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

