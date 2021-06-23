Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells $263,100.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. 591,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,715. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

