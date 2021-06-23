Kuende Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 41.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Kuende has traded down 49% against the US dollar. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuende has a market capitalization of $352,477.24 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00054301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00020711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.25 or 0.00614258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00077894 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

