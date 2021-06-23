Kush Finance (KSEED) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kush Finance has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $128,629.11 and $20.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00111292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00173286 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,577.53 or 0.99815325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,841 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kush Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

