L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

