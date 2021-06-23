Lafitte Capital Management LP Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Lafitte Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Red Rock Resorts makes up about 1.2% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRR stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $41.69. 9,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,568. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $46.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

