Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Grows Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $256,094,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after buying an additional 804,996 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after buying an additional 593,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 340,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.49. 32,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.