Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.43. 45,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.03 and a 52-week high of $576.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.95. The company has a market capitalization of $273.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,404 shares of company stock worth $14,644,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

