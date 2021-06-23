Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

