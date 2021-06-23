Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.63% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $284,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $877,965.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $161,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,472.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

