Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.38. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

