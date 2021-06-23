Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

