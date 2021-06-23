Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $78,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in CMS Energy by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 515,645 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.11. 14,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,590. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

