Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $600,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,977,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,028,000 after purchasing an additional 606,063 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $8,986,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 136.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. 43,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

