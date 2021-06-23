Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $113.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lennar’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The trend is likely to continue, given stellar performance in second-quarter fiscal 2021. The uptrend was due to solid execution of homebuilding and financial services businesses as well as robust housing market conditions. Its adjusted earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1% and 4.3%, respectively. These metrics also grew 96.7% and 21.6%, respectively, year over year, backed by higher revenues, effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient. Notably, it has provided strong fiscal Q3 homebuilding gross margin guidance, suggesting 420 basis points (bps) increase at mid-point. Also, it has lifted average selling price and margin expectation for fiscal 2021, indicating 6% and 400 bps year-over-year growth.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

NYSE:LEN opened at $98.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.29.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 41,764 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

