Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

LBTYA stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,971.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,464 shares of company stock worth $4,348,698. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

