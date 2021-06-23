Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.
LBTYA stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,971.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,464 shares of company stock worth $4,348,698. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
