Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $14.14

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $14.60. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 1,675 shares.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,354,068 shares in the company, valued at $15,436,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock worth $190,439,144. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $56,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

