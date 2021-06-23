Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,338 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 65,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,096,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 975,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 992.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 452,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after buying an additional 410,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

