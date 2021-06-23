Lido Advisors LLC Buys 3,042 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.