Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,119,000 after purchasing an additional 530,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,158,000 after purchasing an additional 395,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

CAH stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.