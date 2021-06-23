Lido Advisors LLC Invests $837,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VXF opened at $187.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $189.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.33.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

