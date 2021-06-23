Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 736,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,891,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $375,683,000 after buying an additional 718,404 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $11,766,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,672,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

