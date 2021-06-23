Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 796,107 shares.The stock last traded at $83.65 and had previously closed at $79.95.

LSPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.23.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.