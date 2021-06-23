Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Sells $26,015.58 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Blanchard Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $24,532.52.

Shares of LMNR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 1,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,805. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 22.6% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 79,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter worth $4,410,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMNR. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

