Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €258.71 ($304.36).

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Linde stock traded up €2.75 ($3.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €244.70 ($287.88). The company had a trading volume of 852,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €242.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €180.00 ($211.76) and a fifty-two week high of €250.65 ($294.88).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

