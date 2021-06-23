Linx (NYSE:LINX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.57

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Get Linx alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -83.89 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Linx in the first quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Linx in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Linx in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Linx by 978.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Linx Company Profile (NYSE:LINX)

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.