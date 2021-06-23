Liquidity Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44,788.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $380,086.19 and approximately $44,788.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00109273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00169180 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.43 or 0.99709510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

