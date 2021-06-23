Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 24.5% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $1,201.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.00936018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,067.74 or 0.98349094 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 728,817,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

