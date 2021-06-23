Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.91 and last traded at $59.77. Approximately 2,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 322,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.34.

LOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.00. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 138,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

