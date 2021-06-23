LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LivePerson were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,082,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after buying an additional 584,693 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after buying an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in LivePerson by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after buying an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $344,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.