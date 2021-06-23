LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. 36,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,342. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

