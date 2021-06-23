Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $762,238.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,135,763 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

