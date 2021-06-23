Loki (LOKI) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,251.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,942.73 or 0.05842505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.66 or 0.01418440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00385673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00121504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.00641204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00382572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007292 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038964 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

