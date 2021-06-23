Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $111,543,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.91.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.93 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

