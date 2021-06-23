LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LPLA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $19,964,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LPL Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

