LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 666,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,543,000 after buying an additional 79,779 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $192.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

