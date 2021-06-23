LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.97.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

