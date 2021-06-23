LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $167.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.