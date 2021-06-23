LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,683,000 after buying an additional 626,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,794,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $122,534,000 after buying an additional 111,485 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 91,126 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

