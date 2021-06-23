LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,444 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE ATO opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.83. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.42.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.