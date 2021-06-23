Luceco (LON:LUCE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $373.50

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 373.50 ($4.88) and last traded at GBX 359 ($4.69), with a volume of 11679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.50 ($4.75).

Separately, Numis Securities cut Luceco to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £595.88 million and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 334.95.

In related news, insider Giles Brand sold 4,500,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total value of £15,075,375.20 ($19,696,074.21).

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

