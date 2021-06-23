LunchMoney (LMY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $121.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $264,806.44 and $121.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 23% against the dollar.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

