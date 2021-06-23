Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.13.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.76. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.61 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Insiders sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 over the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.