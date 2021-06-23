Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $99.73. 3,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,433. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

In related news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,380 shares of company stock worth $39,265,186 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

