Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Man Group plc (LON:EMG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 187.90 ($2.45). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 184.05 ($2.40), with a volume of 4,538,477 shares trading hands.

EMG has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Man Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.92 ($2.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 521.90.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

