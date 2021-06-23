Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MANU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MANU opened at $15.41 on Monday. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.21 million, a PE ratio of -85.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,954,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,908,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 108.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 111,609 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 46.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 269,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

