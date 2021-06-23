Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Position Lowered by Osmium Partners LLC

Osmium Partners LLC cut its position in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 308,033 shares during the period. Manning & Napier accounts for 1.5% of Osmium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Osmium Partners LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Manning & Napier worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 3.07. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

